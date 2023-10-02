Vixen Reveal Fred Coury Written and Produced 'Red'

(Chummy) Vixen has released their new single, "Red," and premiered the track's official music video. The track was produced and written by Cinderella drummer Fred Coury and is self-released.

Vixen -- Roxy Petrucci (drums), Lorraine Lewis (vocals), Britt Lightning (guitar), and Julia Lage (bass) -- debuted the infectious rocker today (10/2) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk." Regarding the single, original member Petrucci shares, "'RED' is a very dynamic and hard driving rocker of a song! Modern yet embraces the amazing harmonies and catchy choruses that are signature to the classic Vixen style. It's important to me that we honor Jan and the band's 35-year legacy by staying true to the Vixen sound while melding in fresh new ideas. I feel confident we nailed it with our new release 'RED'!"

Coinciding with today's single release, Vixen premiered their music video for "Red" featuring the band rocking out on the Sunset Strip and Lewis belting out the catchy chorus: "You're taking me to the red, to the red. You're pushing all my buttons. To the edge, to the edge. I'm getting such a rush. So intense, so intense. Don't let it in. You're taking me into the red."

After a busy summer of touring, Vixen will finish off the year performing at Life After Death Horror Fest in Mexico City on Dec. 1st and then gear up for another busy year, kicking off 2024 with the Monsters of Rock Cruise next March 2nd-7th, with more dates to be announced.

