Alice Cooper Details Road Cover Of The Who classic 'Magic Bus'

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is sharing a behind the scenes look at a cover of The Who classic, "Magic Bus", as featured on his latest album, "The Road."
Produced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, the road-themed project was written, composed and recorded with the rocker's bandmates - guitarists Ryan Roxie, Tommy Henrikson and Nita Strauss, bassist Chuck Garric, and drummer Glen Sobel.
"We couldn't think of a better cover to do than 'Magic Bus' because we all live on a bus," explains Cooper in the third installment of the "Behind The Tracks" series. "And what The Who have contributed to, at least, our career - they were a huge influence on us ...The Who and The Yardbirds ... so we just said 'let's a do a version of it', let's do a little bit. A lot we did on our own live in the studio and I don't think there was any obverdubs on that one; we just did it all, right then, and it just came out great.".
The rocker also shares insight into three more songs: "Road Rats Forever", "Baby Please Don't Go" and "100 More Miles"; watch Alice discuss these tunes and stream the "Magic Bus" cover here.
