Rolling Stones' Classic 'Mother's Little Helper' Given Punk Makeover

(RFPR) British punk veterans Peter And The Test Tube Babies have shared their cover of The Rolling Stones' classic "Mother's Little Helper." The track follows their recent cover of the AC/DC track "Live Wire" for the High Voltage Punk - A Tribute To AC/DC compilation that also featured tracks by UK Subs, 999, Fear, Skids, Anti-Nowhere League, The Vibrators, and more.

Originally released in 1966 as part of their commercial and critical breakthrough album Aftermath, "Mother's Little Helper" showcased the burgeoning songwriting talent of the young Mick Jagger and Keith Richards while its subversive message, calling out the hypocrisy of upper-class drug users, cemented the Stones' credibility in the countercultural revolution.

PATTTB's version strips the song to its bare essentials, a driving chord progression and a spitfire vocal melody that offers founding vocalist Peter Bywaters a chance to wax serious for a change and let his inner rabble-rouser take center stage. The result is a track that sounds as fresh and new as anything coming out of today's punk rock scene, which is no mean feat considering the band who created it have been in the game for over 4 decades!

Founding guitarist Del Greening shares, "When Cleopatra Records asked us to cover a Rolling Stones tune, Peter immediately picked their '60s classic 'Mother's Little Helper.' It had a guitar riff that could be Test Tubed up, and Oi! at the end and it was about drugs. Perfect!"

Bywaters adds, "A song about getting old and taking drugs. Sums us up to a T."

Related Stories

More Peter And The Test Tube Babies News