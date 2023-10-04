Paledusk Deliver 'RUMBLE' featuring Masato from coldrain

(Atom Splitter) Japanese futuristic hyper-pop metal trio Paledusk celebrate the power of authenticity on new single "RUMBLE," featuring Masato from coldrain, out now via Greyscale Records and SharpTone Records.

Paledusk will also embark on their first-ever tour of North America, supporting metalcore monsters Polaris on the Fatalism Tour, alongside Currents and Varials. Like a bull in a china shop, Paledusk break free of restraint on new single "RUMBLE," taking listeners on a rollercoaster ride through genre-defying moments of energized jubilance and moody fusion. An anthemic offering calling for the freedom to create authentically and without limit, "RUMBLE" represents Paledusk in their truest form. The riotous three-piece bounce off the walls as they traverse unique and contrasting sonic ground.

The band's diverse sound has captured the attention of music tastemakers across the world, with the band announcing earlier this year their signing to Sharptone Records for Europe, United Kingdom, North America, and South America. With Greyscale Records already covering Australia and New Zealand, Paledusk are on a steady path to world domination. The trio's sights have been set firmly on taking over the world with their unique blend of skittish instrumentals with melodramatic sprinklings since their formation in 2014.

For most bands, chaos and insanity are used as colourful descriptive words, but for Paledusk they're somewhat of an understatement. From their sound, to their videos, to their onstage performances, electronic-metalcore powerhouse Paledusk leave nothing behind as they carve a path that is truly one of a kind.

Since the release of their EP Happy Talk, word has spread like wildfire about the trio from the Japanese island of Kyushu. The band has gone on to release multiple singles with some of Japan's most hyped artists, and now they set their sights on international stages.

Their ferocious live performance earned them a place at Australia's Good Things Festival 2022 last December, where they showcased a collection of their eclectic repertoire alongside the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones, NOFX, TISM, and so many more, visiting stages in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Inheriting the conventional digital rock feel of pioneers like Japanese experimental band The Mad Capsule Markets and English electronic dance act The Prodigy, Paledusk continue on their path, proudly leading the way for lawless metalcore, carrying the baton for the punk community and promising to keep their listeners guessing.

PALEDUSK ON TOUR:

WITH POLARIS, CURRENTS + VARIALS:

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

10/7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

10/11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/13 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

10/14 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

10/15 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

10/17 - Toronto, CAN - The Danforth Music Hall

10/18 - Montreal, CAN - Club Soda

10/20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/21 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

10/23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/28 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

10/30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

