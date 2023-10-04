Skatepunks Handheld Celebrate 25th Anniversary With New Single

(Earshot) Ontario Canada skatepunks Handheld are releasing a new single today called "Once Again" to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary. The song was initially released as ONCE on their debut album "HOMEBREW" in 1998.
Here's what Andy Dietrich of Handheld has to say: "In 1998 a few guys in high school started a punk rock band. One of the first songs they ever recorded was called "Once", which became the first song off their debut record. It was a snapshot of youthful dreams and aspirations.
"Fast forward to the present day, and Handheld has revisited that iconic track with a retrospective twist that tugs at the heartstrings. The passage of time has added layers of depth and emotion, turning what was once a hopeful anthem into a poignant journey through the years. Or something like that...
