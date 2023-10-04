Unprocessed Unleash 'Blackbone' Video

(Freeman) Unprocessed have released the second single off their upcoming studio album. The new song, "Blackbone", is out today and accompanied by a music video.
The band's third full-length LP, '...and everything in between', will see an independent release on December 1, 2023. Last month, Unprocessed turned the internet on its head with the record's lead off single, "Thrash". The track has been lighting up the metal reaction community on YouTube with its bold and uncompromising marriage of the styles and textures that have made Unprocessed a standout among fans of daring, highly technical guitar work.
Commenting on "Blackbone", Unprocessed shares: "'Blackbone' is a modern metal hymn with signature Unprocessed riffs, a big chorus, a brutal breakdown, and one of Manuel's epic guitar solos. The song is about the inter dialogue one has with their inner child that's forever present. It speaks of the longing to be brought back to the times of being carefree and just living the day, as well as the anger that comes with the dawning realization that those times will unlikely ever return."
