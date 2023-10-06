Drive-By Truckers Offshoot Gonzalez Smith Stare new Track 'The Lexington Line'

(BHM) Gonzalez Smith - the new musical project from singer-songwriter (and Drive-By Truckers multi-instrumentalist) Jay Gonzalez and cult comedy writer Pete Smith (Space Ghost Coast To Coast, The Brak Show) - have shared their latest single, "The Lexington Line," available everywhere now.

The sweeping, symphonic pop track (featuring strings arranged by Athens, GA musician Brent Cash) heralds the duo's eagerly awaited debut album, Roll Up A Song, arriving via Madrid, Spain's Bobo Integral in conjunction with Gonzalez's own Middlebrow Records on Friday, December 1.

"This lyric is based on something real that happened to me, long ago," says Pete Smith. "A fleeting glance at a girl on a train fostered a belief that this was the one. The one for me. Then, she exited the train and my life. I feel bad for the guy in the song. He's still riding that train, hoping to see that girl again. But I've moved on for the better."

"While most songs Pete and I have written start off with the lyrics," says Jay Gonzalez, "this was the rare case of an instrumental track I had that Pete wrote those wistful words to, perfectly matching the mood of the music. I immediately thought this song needed strings and asked my friend Brent Cash if he'd consider doing the arrangement. He's one of the last of the classic pop arrangers in the vein of Jack Nitzsche, Van Dyke Parks, Brian Wilson, and former Pete Smith collaborator Gary McFarland. His soaring strings really capture the longing for that fleeting moment on the train."

