Alterium Take On Sabaton's Anthem 'Bismarck'

(AN) Alterium, the new Italian power metal quintet led by Nicoletta Rosellini (ex. Kalidia, Walk in Darkness), is presenting a second single, a cover version of the Sabaton anthem "Bismarck", taken off their upcoming, hotly-anticipated debut album (set to be released in early 2024 via AFM Records)!
Nicoletta states: "I couldn't be more excited about our new single, a cover of Sabaton's iconic track 'Bismarck.' This song has always been a favorite of mine. We've worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the original while infusing it with our energy, also featuring orchestral composer Gabriele Boschi (Winterage) to add even more intensity to the arrangements."
Born in late 2022, Alterium consists of Nicoletta and former bandmates Paolo Campitelli (guitars) and Dario Gozzi (drums) from Kalidia, soon joined by Alessandro Mammola (guitars, also in Draconicon) and Luca Scalabrin (bass, also in Altair).
After Kalidia parted ways, Nicoletta decided to take a different approach and finally unleashes her whole potential as both a singer and a songwriter. Under the guidance of producer Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), ALTERIUM have finished the recordings of a bombastic debut album. Better watch out for many more details and news to follow soon, when ALTERIUM will take the power metal scene by storm with a triumph of powerful sounds, big riffs, explosive drums, majestic choirs and captivating grooves!
