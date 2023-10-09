Dog Eat Dog Stream 'Bar Down' Video

(Metalville) Crossover legends Dog Eat Dog present "Bar Down," the fourth single taken from the forthcoming new studio album Free Radicals, which will be released on October 20th via Metalville Records.
The glitched drums and dark mood of "Bar Down" might have you think the song was created by a different band. Dog Eat Dog shows a willingness to explore new territory and vibes even after 30-plus years. "Bar Down" is a victory anthem disguised as smoldering hymn.
After a long period of only touring, Dog Eat Dog are finally back with Free Radicals...and it was worth the wait! The 14 explosive and inspiring songs combine a variety of contemporary styles without denying their roots. The album surprises with a variety of tones, moods, dynamics, and tempos, accompanied by their never-fading energy and positive attitude.
Singles "Lit Up," "Never Give In," and "Man's Best Friend" provide listeners with the big guitars, groovy beats, and catchy choruses Dog Eat Dog are known for, while "Bar Down" carves out new territory for a band eager to explore the boundaries of their abilities and experiences.
Dog Eat Dog's bi-continental lineup and their unique approach to sound and performance has always made them a must-see live act. With Free Radicals, the band reminds listeners why many consider them one of the pioneers of the crossover genre.
AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more
Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival- Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury- more
Cole Swindell Kicking Off Twelve Tour This Week- Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
Slipknot and System Of A Down Lead Sick New World Lineup
Metal Allegiance Tap All-Star Guests For 10th Anniversary Show
Dog Eat Dog Stream 'Bar Down' Video
Les Claypool Announces Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years Box Set
Guns N' Roses Announce Hollywood Bowl Debut With 2-Night Stand At Famed Venue
Pink Floyd Announce New Documentary 'Eclipse' To Celebrate 50 Years Of The Dark Side Of The Moon
Nita Strauss Forced To Sit Out Alice Cooper Shows Due To Illness
Eric Clapton And Kurt Cobain Guitarist Lead Julien Auction