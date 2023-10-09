.

Dog Eat Dog Stream 'Bar Down' Video

10/09/2023 03:39 PM EDT

(Metalville) Crossover legends Dog Eat Dog present "Bar Down," the fourth single taken from the forthcoming new studio album Free Radicals, which will be released on October 20th via Metalville Records.

The glitched drums and dark mood of "Bar Down" might have you think the song was created by a different band. Dog Eat Dog shows a willingness to explore new territory and vibes even after 30-plus years. "Bar Down" is a victory anthem disguised as smoldering hymn.

After a long period of only touring, Dog Eat Dog are finally back with Free Radicals...and it was worth the wait! The 14 explosive and inspiring songs combine a variety of contemporary styles without denying their roots. The album surprises with a variety of tones, moods, dynamics, and tempos, accompanied by their never-fading energy and positive attitude.

Singles "Lit Up," "Never Give In," and "Man's Best Friend" provide listeners with the big guitars, groovy beats, and catchy choruses Dog Eat Dog are known for, while "Bar Down" carves out new territory for a band eager to explore the boundaries of their abilities and experiences.

Dog Eat Dog's bi-continental lineup and their unique approach to sound and performance has always made them a must-see live act. With Free Radicals, the band reminds listeners why many consider them one of the pioneers of the crossover genre.

