Bad Suns Deliver 'Astral Plans'

(Epitaph) Bad Suns have shared a lyric video for their glossy new single "Astral Plans" from the road as they head into the last stretch of their tour with The Band CAMINO.

The latest addition to their expansive discography that has amassed over 865 million streams, "Astral Plans" features earworm melodies and layered harmonies that weave throughout a cascade of psychedelic guitars and a grooving bassline.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song, Frontman Christo Bowman explains: ""Astral Plans" stems from my growing frustration with the rigidity of western thought in a world filled with paradoxes, filtered through the story of a soldier coming home from war to discover their partner has been unfaithful.

"I had a falling out with somebody close to me who I tried to make a relationship work for years through dysfunction. I had love and faith that we could move past our hard times and into a brighter future. That didn't happen, and ultimately, I ended up feeling blindsided when they cut me out of their life.

"I came to realize that I couldn't be mad at this person forever and had to consider that I was equally to blame for our downfall. This was a liberating discovery.

"Whichever side of the equation you find yourself on, sometimes you just have to say or hear "I love you, that's why I'm walking away."

