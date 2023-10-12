Lucid Sins Tap Dunbarrow's Espen Andersen For 'Take Me With You'

(Purple Sage) Glasgow-based 70s occult rock goldsmiths Lucid Sins present their magnetic new track "Take Me With You" featuring Dunbarrow's frontman Espen Andersen on guest vocals. The song is taken from their third full-length "Dancing In the Dark", due out October 27th on Totem Cat Records. The band will deliver their magic through a full UK tour, starting this week in Aberdeen!

"In a smoky tavern in a remote village, a wide-eyed youth serves a flagon of ale to the mysterious traveller who has settled by the fireplace. Youthful curiosity takes hold and a conversation begins..."

"Take Me With You", the new single by LUCID SINS is their first-ever duet and features regular vocalist Andreas Jonsson trading lines with very special guest Espen Andersen of Norwegian proto-doom masters Dunbarrow.

Lucid Sins collaborator Stuart Coleman, well known to fans of the "Cursed!" album makes another very welcome appearance on Hammond Organ with a solo so sinister it will surely steal your soul. Don't be fooled by jaunty swing or catchy melody, for all is not as it seems!

From the moment Glasgow's own 70s rock masters LUCID SINS catch your ear, you know you are in for a long-haul adventure: driven by their own wizardry and prodigious mastery of all instruments, the duo of Ruaraidh Sanachan and Andreas Johnsson bewitches you from the get-go. While their 2021 sophomore album "Cursed" presented an intoxicating and unwaveringly prog-oriented brew of proto-rock that sat firmly between Blue Öyster Cult and The Doors, their third album flips a brand new page of their sonic grimoire. A collaborative effort of interconnected souls, their new album "Dancing In The Dark" summons the talents of various guest musicians to form a fluid and melody-driven story where occult rock meets folk and proto-doom in a hypnotic swirl of riffs and keys carried by Jonsson's compelling poetry. Firmly rooted in the 60s and 70s sound, LUCID SINS manages to uplift spirits while dragging you once again in the occult, meeting the boundary-free creativity of their contemporaries Witchcraft, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats to the more seamless lightheartedness of Fairport Convention. ► Watch Lucid Sins latest video for "Jack of Diamonds"

LUCID SINS on tour:

October 14th - Aberdeen, The Rusty Nail

October 15th - Glasgow, Ivory Blacks (w/ Nebula, the Cosmic Dead, Carlton Melton)

October 18th - Leeds, Fox and Newt

October 19th - London, Helgi's

October 20th - Sheffield, Lughole (w/ Heavy Sentence, Parish)

October 21st - Newcastle, Lubber Fiend (w/ Hey Colossus)

Related Stories

More Lucid Sins News