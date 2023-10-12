The Boxer Rebellion Return With 'Powdered Sugar'

(Perspective Communications) The Boxer Rebellion release their first new music in five years, revealing new single Powdered Sugar at the same time as completing their first run of SOLD-OUT live dates following an extended hiatus. The track is the first to be drawn from a new, four-track EP produced by the band and mixed by Sam Duckworth set for release in early 2024, with the band also announcing the relaunch of their back catalogue in updated, re-mastered form. It will be the first time that the band's albums Exits, Union, The Cold Still, and Promises will be available to fans on vinyl.

Quietly stating their intentions to return to their fervent community of fans in the spring, the four-piece officially returned to the stage for the first time since 2018 earlier this month at a full-to-capacity Brudenell Club, Leeds and will complete all eight UK & Europe dates this week. Following a run of memorable nights, including a celebratory, yet intimate 'homecoming' at Lafayette, London, the band concludes the tour with sold-out dates in Brussels (Ancienne Belgique - Sat 14 Oct) and Amsterdam (Paradiso - Sun 15 Oct).

The band - made up once again of Nathan Nicholson (vocals), Andrew Smith (guitars), Adam Harrison (bass) and Piers Hewitt (drums) - return to the studio audibly re-energised, refreshed and in peak condition on Powdered Sugar. Waterfall guitars, richly-textured instrumentation and Nicholson's signature, soaring vocal delivery all combine to place another life-affirming track on top of the teetering pile of contemplative anthems The Boxer Rebellion has assembled over their twenty years as a band.

On the track, Nicholson explains: "This is a song about love and having the perfect partner, when your relationship is in its infancy and there's a constant adrenaline with butterflies in the stomach - the anticipation of what could be. I just wanted to try and capture some of that feeling of optimism in the lyrics."

Related Stories

More The Boxer Rebellion News