Nirvana Share Visualizer For Remastered 'Dumb'

(NLM) A quasi-psychedelic visualizer for the newly remastered track "Dumb" from the upcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Nirvana's In Utero is now streaming online. Directed and created by RuffMercy from hand-painted Super-8mm film.

Also available is the digital single "Pennyroyal Tea" (Live in Los Angeles)" + "Scentless Apprentice" (Live in Seattle)" - Released September 29, these live renditions of In Utero classics are the first of 53 previously unreleased tracks included in the three Super Deluxe editions of the In Utero 30th anniversary multi-format reissues arriving on October 27, 2023. Configurations include a limited-edition 8LP Super Deluxe box set, 5CD Super Deluxe box set, 1 LP + 10" edition, 2CD Deluxe edition, and a Digital Super Deluxe edition.

Originally released September 21, 1993, In Utero was Nirvana's third and final studio album, its first #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified 6x platinum in the United States.

Related Stories

Nirvana's 'In Utero' Expanded For 30th Anniversary

Nirvana, Alanis Morissette Lead Yellowjackets Season 2 Soundtrack

Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction

Pierce The Veil Share Pass the Nirvana Live Video Ahead Of North American Tour

More Nirvana News