Singled Out: Sully Bright's Dark

Sully Bright just released his new album "Darling, Wake Up," and to celebrate we asked him tell us about one of the songs and he selected that track entitled "Dark". Here is the story:

The song "Dark" is one of the most special songs off the record to me. It is about my journey of struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder and learning how to overcome it. I consider the songs "Dark" and "It'll All Be Alright" a two-piece movement off of the album. The song "Dark" takes place inside of home that truly doesn't feel like one. It is about me feeling stuck and not being able to see the light. The end of the song is a hopeful climax: "Darling, wake up, what have you been hiding from? The night is over, there's better things to come." This then bursts forth into "It'll All Be Alright," a song that declares darkness is not the end of the story.

The talented and wonderful Ellie Turner sang background vocals on the song. If you haven't heard her music, you should give her a listen. Both songs were recorded live in a studio in Nashville, TN. "Dark" features rubber bridge guitar, percussion, banjo, bass and synth.

Thank you all so much for listening to the record. It means the world to me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More Sully Bright News