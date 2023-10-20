DARKO release 'Life Forms' Live Session Video

(Earshot) In May 2023, DARKO (UK) tripped to Signal House Studios, Hatfield to record a live session with Tim Kramer; The result was two brand new tracks, and one re-imagined from the 2017 album, 'Bonsai Mammoth.'

"The guys had just finished working on some new material and they were keen to try it out live in the studio. DARKO and I go way back from when I was playing in Drones and it was revitalising to hear them bring so much fresh energy to the table. I was stoked to hear the new songs, and you all should be too." says producer Tim Kramer.

"We had heard Tim's top work on the Drones and Midwich Cuckoosrecords and knew he would knock this out of the park, however, it was then down to us to get a solid performance of the tracks. Whilst we wanted to focus on new material, we thought it would be nice to include a track from our back catalogue that we had been performing in our live set and 'Life Forms' seemed like a great choice. It was good to be given the challenge and the payoff of a great recording we can share with our friends." says guitarist Rob Piper.

'Life Forms (Live at Signal House Studios)' is streaming now below and listeners can expect more tracks from this session coming late 2023 showcasing brand new material, following the band's 2022 EP SPARKLE.

