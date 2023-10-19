Singled Out: Bonafide's Hero To Zero

Swedish rockers Bonafide are gearing up to release their new album "Are You Listening?" on October 27th. To celebrate we asked them to tell us about the lead single "Hero To Zero". Here is the story:

The first single from the new Bonafide album "Are You Listening" is the song "Hero To Zero". It's a collaboration between our biggest fan, and nowadays great friend, James Braban from Newcastle, England.

He came up with the title "Hero To Zero" after he travelled far to a show with an artist whom he really liked. Like he does with Bonafide. James has seen us on tour in Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Scotland & Wales. And We always go out to dinner or drinks together on such nights.

This gentleman James flew to see in Sweden, didn't give James a simple nod, knowing he flew to another country just to see him perform a couple of shows. He was arrogant and unrespectful. That pissed me off when James told me the story.

I instantly thought, there's a song in there.

I always think we as a band are nothing without our fans, and respect them always.

And give them our time when they want to.

This song is a reminder to always show respect. It takes so little to make a difference! And you get so much back from being a good person.

It's a rocking great sounding groovy song that sums up the new album well. A Good pick for first single I believe.

Have a listen and hope you enjoy it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More Bonafide News