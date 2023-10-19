Slayer Songs Get Slow and Low By New Supergroup Slower

(Purple Sage) Heavy Psych Sounds Records sign Slower - the brand new project "playing Slayer slow and low" with members of Kyuss, Fu Manchu, Kylesa, Monolord, Lowrider and Year Of The Cobra - for the release of their debut album in early 2024!

About this collaborative project between major players from the international stoner and doom scene, Fu Manchu guitarist Bob Balch says: "The idea for the SLOWER project started around four years ago. I was teaching a student how to play "South Of Heaven" by Slayer but she was a beginner so we slowed it down. I thought that sounded cool so I tuned down to B standard and tried it. I added some drums and thought "someone in the doom community should do this and name it SLOWER."

A few years later I befriended Steven "Thee Slayer Hippy" Hanford, best known for his work as the drummer in the influential Oregon punk band Poison Idea. He was backstage at a Fu Manchu show. Oddly enough I was wearing a POISON IDEA shirt and he told me that my shirt sucks. I asked who he was and why he was in our backstage. He told me and I felt stupid. We started drinking whiskey and talking about music. We stayed in touch over the next year or so and during Covid I told him about my Slower idea. He asked me to send him tracks. I waited too long because the day I sent the tracks he passed away. Totally tragic. I'm glad I got to know him even for a few years. He was a monster musician with a giant heart. He will be greatly missed.

I shelved the project for a while after that. One day Esben from Monolord posted about musical collaborations. I love Monolord so I thought what the hell. I sent him some tracks and he killed it on drums. So I sent more. Then more. Shortly after that, we started reaching out to other musicians to get them involved. That's how we ended up with this lineup. Everyone that contributed completely knocked it out of the park and I can't thank them enough.

This project has been a long time coming and I'm beyond stoked on how it turned out. Without all of the players involved, Steven Hanford and my baritone Reverend guitar it wouldn't have happened. Thanks to everyone involved and I hope you dig it! I'm a giant Slayer fan so it's been a treat to dig into these classic songs. Hopefully, we can do another record in the near future.

Look out for shows because they will happen!"

First track and preorder coming on October 31st on www.heavypsychsounds.com, stay tuned!

