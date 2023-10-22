Dave Stewart's The Time Experience Project Release 'Who To Love'

WHO To LOVE album cover

(Milestone Publicity) Eurythmics icon Dave Stewart recently formed a new creative collective, The Time Experience Project. They have released their inaugural project, WHO TO LOVE, a 10-song modern rock opera via Bay Street Records. Along with Stewart, who is also a successful music and television producer, and all-around creative force, The Time Experience Project is made up of writers, actors, filmmakers, composers and performers.

WHO TO LOVE will also have a movie - which premiered last week at the Rome Film Festival - to accompany the album. With WHO TO LOVE, Stewart writes a new page in his incredible career which also includes being a Golden Globe Award winner and Eurythmics co-founder.

For this project, Dave Stewart called to his side the great Italian television, stage, and film actress, Greta Scarano and legendary Italian band Mokadelic for this adventure that inextricably joins music and images - weaved together with a strong emotional impact that investigates the deepest folds of the human soul through music, memories and nightmares that intertwine in an alienating journey.

"The songs on this album are centered around the elusive nature of time, how it seems to speed up or slow down depending on your mental state," shares Dave Stewart. "Through the music and lyrics we try to interpret this feeling and how life's journey can become serpentine and surreal as we wander through moments of sadness, melancholy, love addiction and pure ecstasy." Stewart adds: "The short film revolves around a character who is struggling with anxiety and loneliness, reflected in both the music and the actions of the protagonist."

The film was written by and stars Dave Stewart, Greta Scarano and Mokadelic. Additionally, the film - which is expected to see a public release in 2024 - is directed by Giorgio Testi and produced by Dave Stewart Entertainment and Grøenlandia.

The album's release is underscored with a pulsating focus track, "Electrified," that's backed with an official music video starring Greta Scarano. Stream it below:

