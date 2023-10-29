Singled Out: Matt Tiegler's I Wanna Start A Religion

Matt Tiegler recently released a music video for his song "I Wanna Start A Religion", from his new album "Hands Free Down Hill", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"I Wanna Start a Religion (With You)" is a song that I had started a few years ago. Some songs come to me like a crashing wave and I try to write them down and record the initial version the same day that the inspiration hits. With this song, the music and first verse were basically improvised and immediate. Fortunately, I recorded that verse and years later sat down to hammer out the rest of the tune.
Religion is such a daunting and touchy subject to write a song about, so I tried to make it into a conversation between two people so I could more freely express my thoughts. The idea of starting a religion is pretty ridiculous, and yet all of the 4,000 + religions in the world were started at some point.
When we got to the studio, producer Tommi Zender played guitar on the song and expanded on the arpeggio guitar part I wrote, bringing a harder edge to the tune. The rest of the band followed Tommi's lead and, after a couple of times running through the tune, we recorded the version that ended up on the record in one or two takes.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Steve Riley Of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns Dead At 67- blink-182 Expand New Album 'ONE MORE TIME.." With Additional Tracks- more
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more
Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'- The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Shares New Single 'The Finger'- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
The Rolling Stones Top UK Charts With Hackney Diamonds
Joe Walsh Rocks 1979 Classic In The City On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Children Of Bodom Releasing Final Concert As New Live Album
Brit Floyd Announce 2024 North American Tour
Dead Icarus Share 'So I Set Myself On Fire' Video
Upon Wings Share 'Distant Memory' Video
Supreme Unbeing Deliver 'Scarecrow' Just In Time For Halloween
Singled Out: Matt Tiegler's I Wanna Start A Religion