10-30-2023
Keel Offshoot Dogbone Stream New Track 'Speed Kills'

(BBP) Dogbone featuring Keel guitarist Bryan Jay, Keel drummer Dwain Miller, new vocalist Bob Reynolds (7 Angels, Fierce Heart, Grave Danger) and bassist David Dion have released the new single "Speed Kills," which is featured on RFK Media's "LIVE THE ROCK Volume One" CD and now available on all digital and streaming platforms.

Originally formed in the cultural transition between 80's metal and 90's grunge, Dogbone once included the late great Rhett Forester (RIOT) on vocals. This long-awaited resurrection took place in the wake of the 2020 pandemic when Bryan Jay began working with vocalist Reynolds on tracks for his Digital Assassin TV & film music library, capturing lighting in a bottle with tracks like "Speed Kills."

In addition to running the Digital Assassin music library and sporadic reunion shows with Keel, Jay also was instrumental - playing guitar and arranging music - in the 2001 VH1 film "Hysteria - The Def Leppard Story."

"This song 'Speed Kills' is the perfect opening statement for the next chapter of this band," Bryan claims. "We hope that rockers everywhere, Keel fans and all metalheads will keep up with us online and on social media as we put the pedal down. Speed kills - but life and rock & roll will keep us in the fast lane!"

"Bryan Jay and I have always been the best of friends and worked together in Keel and on a number of other projects," explains RFK Media founder Ron Keel. "I must admit, when he sent me 'Speed Kills' I was both proud and jealous - songs like this put us both on the map, and RFK Media is extremely proud to be part of Dogbone's rebirth."

