Alice Cooper Delivers Halloween Treat For Fans

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Alice Cooper have given fans a special Halloween treat with the release of the brand-new music video for "Dead Don't Dance," a track from his recently released album "Road".

Atom Splitter sent over the following: Accompanying the video and single release, the official Road social media filter is launched on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Fans can take a road trip together with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and become a part of the Road album cover artwork.

Fans can also test their knowledge and find out if they are a true Alice Cooper aficionado by taking the fun Road quiz, launching November 5. Watch the video below:

