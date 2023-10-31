Singled Out: The Lazys' Rattle Them Bones

Australian rockers The Lazys just released their new single "Rattle Them Bones", which was co-written by Billy Talent's Ian D'Sa. To celebrate we asked Matty to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Rattle Them Bones" paints a picture of the band's experiences over the past few years, including the challenges we faced during the pandemic and our efforts to rebuild as a band. It captures the vibe and our feelings at the time, along with our hopes to get back to what we do best - rocking out! The song was a collaboration, co-written with our longtime friend, Ian D'sa from Billy Talent, who also produced it.
The main riff, looking back, came unexpectedly, one of those moments that happen after strumming a few chords for half an hour while messing around with the guitar. However, writing the lyrics took a few months and multiple online sessions with Ian, Leon, and myself, bouncing ideas back and forth via Zoom sessions. We had to adapt to working online since I was in the U.S., Leon was in Australia, and Ian was in Canada.
The recording process and studio sessions also had their fair share of interesting and challenging moments. Coordinating the recording schedule while we were touring in Canada was quite a juggling act, we were hopping in and out of the studio between shows.
But we're thrilled with how it all turned out. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
