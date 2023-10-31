Tim Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) And Phil Manzanera (Roxy Music) Limited Edition Box Set

(Hired Gun Media) On November 24th, BFD/The Orchard will release a limited edition vinyl box set collecting together the recordings from renowned New Zealand singer-songwriter Tim Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) and legendary guitarist/producer Phil Manzanera (Roxy Music)'s ambitious lockdown collaboration. In addition to two albums CAUGHT BY THE HEART and THE GHOST OF SANTIAGO, released in 2021 and 2022 respectively, the vinyl box set includes a third album of five previously unreleased songs.

Of their collaboration, Phil Manzanera commented, "It has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my recorded career to work with Tim Finn. The collaboration has produced a flurry of tracks that combine everything I like about lyrics and musicality. Each track is different, genre fluid, and they all have a very personal touch lyrically, as well as being set in unique musical contexts, many using modern Latin grooves."

Of the new tracks, Tim Finn added, "These five tracks are for me filled with unity and love, sixteen people in their 'lockdown' bubbles, separated by thousands of miles, by language and customary practice, joining together to play and sing from the heart. For me they have an unforced and even gentle effect. But don't lack for musical detail and emotional truth. I love them."

Finn and Manzanera's collaboration began in late 2020. Over a nine-month period during the pandemic, each worked in their home studios some 12,000 miles apart, writing over 20 songs. To augment the incredibly diverse and multi-genre songs they crafted, they drafted 20 musicians representing 12 countries, across four continents, spanning seven decades, from teenagers to people in their 70s to these incredibly diverse and multi-genre songs. Upon release, the resulting albums were lauded, between them receiving 4-star reviews in UK outlets The Times, MOJO, Record Collector and Classic Rock, with CAUGHT BY THE HEART being featured in the UK's Mail on Sunday's Top 10 albums of 2021. Click here to pre-order the box set.

Tim Finn and Phil Manzanera met each other in Sydney in 1975, when Finn's band, Split Enz, supported Manzanera's band, Roxy Music, on the English band's first Australian tour. This led to Manzanera producing the Split Enz album SECOND THOUGHTS, when they came to the UK the following year. Over the subsequent years, their paths would cross periodically, with Finn singing and writing songs for Manzanera's K-SCOPE and SOUTHERN CROSS albums, and Manzanera doing guest spots with Finn in the UK. They last saw each other in person in Auckland in 2011 for the Roxy Music Reunion tour.

Tim Finn and Phil Manzanera triple vinyl box set track listing:

Side 1:

1. Mambo! Salsa!...

2. The Cry Of The Earth

3. Caught By The Heart

4. La Ruleta De La Fortuna

5. All That's Human

Side 2:

1. Malecon

2. Bajo Luz Distinta

3. Galleon Of Stars

4. Vamos Despacio

5. La Musica Del Tiempo

Side 3:

1. Space Cannibal

2. Our Love

3. Llanto

4. The Ghost of Santiago

5. Esperando La Caida

Side 4:

1. Coste-o

2. Rosemullion Head

3. Mal Sueno

4. Falling Asleep

5. Curtain Call

Side 5:

1. Save You

2. Smooth Sailing

3. Escucha a un a mujer

Side 6:

1. Hello Fellow Travellers

2. Dominoes

