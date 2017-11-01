Ty Dolla $ign Performs 'Love U Better' On Jimmy Kimmel Live

He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week to perform "Love U Better," the album's lead single. Though the track features Lil Wayne and The-Dream, he played the song solo.

For good measure, Ty made it a medley with sections from "Paranoid," his lead single from the original Beach House EP. In a recent Interview magazine interview, Ty explained how his perspective has evolved between the albums.

"I've risen in fan base, risen financially, and I've grown as a person since Beach House one. It's still a metaphor for success," he said. "I've got a beach house now in Long Beach, but not the one that I officially want, so I'm working for it. Getting to these levels for me has made it where I can meet people on even higher levels than I've imagined were even possible…So now my dreams are even bigger." Watch Ty's Kimmel set here.