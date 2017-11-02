|
Blake Shelton Releases New Gwen Stefani-Inspired Song 'Turnin' Me On'
.
(Radio.com) It's raining Blake Shelton songs. The country superstar has released a third new song this week, debuting "Turning' Me On' Wednesday (Nov. 1). It's the latest advance track ahead of his new album, Texoma Shore, due this Friday (Nov. 3). And this one is all about Gwen Stefani. "We're sitting on my bus one day earlier in 2017 and I think I was in Baton Rouge. I was up there alone and I had my guitar, started playing a little melody that I was hearing in my head and next thing you know I started writing a song," Shelton said in a press statement. "I wrote a verse, then I wrote a chorus, then I realized it was going somewhere and I felt good about it. Like I always [have] in the last couple of years I called up my friend Jessi Alexander and said, 'Man, I think I'm onto something and I need somebody way better than me to try to bring this thing home.' She and I and Josh Osborne ended up writing this song, I'm super proud of it," he continued. "And it's not hard to figure out who this song is about," he added in reference to girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Listen to Blake Shelton's new song "Turnin' Me On" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
