Blake Shelton Announces All for the Hall Concert

(Warner Music Nashville) Blake Shelton will host an Oklahoma-sized All for the Hall concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, March 30. The concert, which will benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and its education programs, will feature an all-star Okie lineup, including Country Music Hall of Fame member Ronnie Dunn, Tony and Emmy Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth, ACM and CMA nominee Wade Hayes and fan-favorite songwriters/performers The Swon Brothers. More artists will be announced soon.

"I can't think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show," said Shelton. "Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba and Vince Gill, to name a few. I'm thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!"

"It speaks volumes when an artist of Blake Shelton's stature supports our museum's educational programs so wholeheartedly and so generously," said Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "We're immensely grateful not only to Blake but also to Ronnie, Kristin, Wade, the Swon Brothers and others for giving their 'all for the Hall,' and for helping us continue to educate our many audiences about the enduring cultural value of country music."

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, Jan. 26, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster at blakeshelton.com. This marks the first time an All for the Hall benefit show will take place in the state of Oklahoma. All proceeds from the show will go to the nonprofit museum's education initiatives, which directly served more than 230,000 people through in-person and virtual programs in 2023.

