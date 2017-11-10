Story of the Year Stream New Song 'I Swear I'm OK'

"There's definitely something special about 'I Swear I'm Okay,'" shared singer Dan Marsala in a press statement. "As soon as Ryan (Phillips) sent the demo over, ideas just started pouring out. I sat down to record some vocal ideas and the first thing that came out of my mouth was the line, 'I Swear I'm Okay.'

" It's something that people say, to hide the fact that things aren't truly okay. A mask that you wear when you don't want to be honest with others or yourself. This song means that and so much more to me and it's one of my proudest moments on the record." Check out the new song here.