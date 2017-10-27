Beyonce and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?

In the image, Ashby has a new production file open on his computer, with the title "Cardi B. ft. Beyonce" circled at the top. "Wow this feature is big" is written across the photo.

If the Cardi B./Beyonce collaboration does become a reality, prepare for the internet to finally break. You've been warned. Check out the capture of Ashby's post , courtesy of Genius, here.