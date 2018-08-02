Singled Out: I Hate Heroes' Alive 08-02-2018

. I Hate Heroes are gearing up to release their new album "Save Yourself" early next month and to celebrate we asked Ephraim Francis to tell us about the lead single and video "Alive." Here is the story: I wrote Alive's lyrics, like most of the rest of the album, during a time in my life when it seemed like nothing was going right. My personal life was turbulent, and I felt like I was missing out on something I couldn't put my finger on. I had gotten to travel a lot previously with the band, and so I had met many new people who would drift in and out of my life. that combination of having many connections, but few you can rely on, is partially what inspired the lyrics. The other part was the idea of breaking out of an oppressive routine. This is definitely a recurring theme for me. Even if your routine consists of doing things you enjoy, you can eventually get tired of it. The opening lines of the verse talk about a hypothetical future where I give up on my passions and throw away the progress I've made in exchange for stability. It doesn't end well, and I feel like I've betrayed and sabotaged myself. I try to draw from personal experience when I write, but sometimes the right perspective requires a step outside the comfort zone. By imagining the misery if I gave up, I can motivate myself to keep improving. When it comes down to it, we're all living advertisements for the collection of choices we've made. Every action has consequences, and it takes strength to accept them and carry on. Life can pass you by before you know it, so stick to what makes you feel alive, or you might live to regret it. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

