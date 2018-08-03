Steven Wilson Extends To The Bone Tour Into 2019

The North American run is scheduled to kick off on November 15th at The Vogue in Vancouver, Canada and will run until December 21st where it will wrap up at the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Tx.

Wilsons will be launching the road trip in support of his 2017 album "To The Bone" and had the following to say about it, "I'm pleased to announce that the To The Bone tour will return to North America in November and December of this year, playing many cities I didn't get a chance to visit on the previous leg of the tour - including six shows in Canada."

Steven Wilson To The Bone 2018 Tour Dates

Mon, Nov 05 Ex Theater Roppongi Tokyo, Japan

Tue, Nov 06 Ex Theater Roppongi Tokyo, Japan

Thu, Nov 08 Eatons Hill Hotel Brisbane, Australia

Fri, Nov 09 Enmore Theatre Newtown, Australia

Sat, Nov 10 Palais Theatre Saint Leonards, Australia

Mon, Nov 12 Bruce Mason Centre Takapuna Beach, New Zealand

Thu, Nov 15 The Vogue Vancouver, Canada

Sat, Nov 17 Bing Crosby Theater Spokane, Wa

Mon, Nov 19 The Palace Theatre Calgary, Canada

Thu, Nov 22 Phoenix Theatre Toronto, Canada

Sat, Nov 24 The Studio @ 1st Ontario Hamilton, Canada

Sun, Nov 25 London Music Hall London, Canada

Tue, Nov 27 Town Ballroom Buffalo, Ny

Wed, Nov 28 House Of Blues Boston, Ma

Fri, Nov 30 The Fillmore Philadelphia, Pa

Sat, Dec 01 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, Nj

Sun, Dec 02 Capitol Theatre Port Chester, Ny

Tue, Dec 04 The Paramount Huntington, Ny

Wed, Dec 05 Rams Head Live Baltimore, Md

Fri, Dec 07 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, Nc

Sat, Dec 08 Orange Peel Asheville, Nc

Sun, Dec 09 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, Ga

Mon, Dec 10 Cannery Ballroom Nashville, Tn

Tue, Dec 11 Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, Fl

Thu, Dec 13 The Ritz Tampa, Fl

Fri, Dec 14 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, Fl

Sat, Dec 15 Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, Fl

Sun, Dec 16 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl

Wed, Dec 19 House Of Blues Dallas, Tx

Thu, Dec 20 House Of Blues Houston, Tx

Fri, Dec 21 Tobin Center San Antonio, Tx