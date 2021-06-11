Biffy Clyro Remix Steven Wilson's 'Personal Shopper'

Biffy Clyro have delivered a special remix of Steven Wilson's "Personal Shopper". The original version of the track comes from Wilson's latest album "The Future Bites", and features guest vocals from Elton John.

The new remix follows a special remix released back in April from legendary Chic icon Nile Rodgers. Wilson had this to say about the Biffy Clyro remix, 'Personal Shopper' has already been chosen by numerous artists as the The Future Bites track they wanted to remix and it's been fantastic to hear all the different interpretations.

"Now Biffy Clyro have come with perhaps the most radical reinvention of the song by taking the mainly electronic track and reimagining it as a huge guitar anthem, which just blew me away. Perhaps one for those that missed hearing the guitars in my recent music!" Check out the remix below:

