Empress Offer Free Download Of New Song 'Crawl' 08-06-2018

. Empress are offering a free download of their brand new track "Crawl". The song is the group's second single, following the release of their debut track "Your Prize" last year. The project is spearheaded by frontman woman Karina Charbonnier and Hollow's Eddy Levitsky who are joined by a number of special guests which has included Tommy Mckinnon (ex-Augury), Fred Riverin (I Legion), and Sebastien Ladouceur (Our Darkest Days). Karina had this to say about the new song, "Crawl is for those who go through hard times and are searching for a way to regain strength. So basically, this song touches everyone, we all go through rough patches at different times in our life! I hope that Crawl makes people realize that they're not alone, that it motivates them to first accept their difficulties and then, help overcome them." Download the song here.

