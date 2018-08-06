News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Chasing Velvet's If I May
08-06-2018
.
Chasing Velvet

Chasing Velvet just released their new EP "Replay" last week and to celebrate we asked the duo to tell us about the single "If I May". Here is the story:

In the beginning there was woman, and a demo. A demo that now, sounds completely different to what is now 'If I may'. It seriously sounds like a completely different song, all about being young and partying. We took influence form The Fisher Boys club hit "G.O.T.E" and we left it at that for the mean time. Come recording time, we actually didn't like it very much. Naomi and I have never really been party people; we both would prefer to curl up with a good book on a Friday night instead of being surrounded by sweaty people …ah... dancing.

It felt inauthentic to us and we just couldn't connect with the words we were singing and as a result, couldn't finish it. With producer at the ready, lyrics in the trash and a new song on the horizon, we began down a path with seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel. Because we were so used to the old lyrics, a new theme felt impossible to come up with, so we did what any sane but stuck person would do - get coffee. At the coffee place we all took a much needed break, releasing our overheating brains and admired the sway of the palm trees in the wind; topic of conversation swung from the previous recording day's events and our future pursuits in the music industry i.e. world domination (jokes).

Once clear headed, the first line of the song appeared, the inability to produce a song is exactly what the lyrics (Or first few lines) are about. "I'm going up, down, somewhere between Tying my tongue around the things that I mean" It then morphed into something of an empowerment anthem in the coming hours; writing about our experiences in the music industry and intentions for the future are more straight forward and enjoyable to write about. More than this, everyone has felt as though they've needed to push through a situation, someone has weighed you down but finding strength from within is what 'If I may' is about.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Chasing Velvet's If I May

More Chasing Velvet News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

Foo Fighters Jam Classic With Cheap Trick Icon- Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

Alter Bridge Stream Video Of Live Debut Of Words Darker Than Their Wings

Suicidal Tendencies Stream First Song From New Album

The Magpie Salute Streaming New Song 'Sister Moon'

Paul Weller Streams New Song 'Movin On'

Empress Offer Free Download Of New Song 'Crawl'

Monuments Streaming New Song 'A.W.O.L.'

You Me At Six Release '3am' Video

Into Eternity Announce Album Release and Stream First Song

Singled Out: Chasing Velvet's If I May

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.