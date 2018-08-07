News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Drew Fortier Releasing Autobiography 'Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious'

08-07-2018
Drew Fortier

Guitarist and filmmaker Drew Fortier (Bang Tango, Flipp, and Zen From Mars) has announced that he will be releasing his autobiography titled "Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious" on August 24.

Here is the synopsis and background on Drew that we were sent: "From cluelessly making a brutally honest and poignant documentary film on the formerly popular rock band Bang Tango, to joining said rock band as a guitarist.

"Musician/Filmmaker/Actor and now Author Drew Fortier shares tales from his highly irregular and under the radar career in the entertainment industry which also includes: forming the eclectic pseudo all-star band Zen From Mars, starring in the horror film Her Name Was Christa, playing guitar for and eventually making a film about the late Faith No More frontman Chuck Mosley and becoming a traveling record label executive with Thom Hazaert for Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's EMP Label Group.

"Fortier is best known for his work with Bang Tango, Flipp, Chuck Mosley (Faith No More), Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee), and Zen From Mars; which features members of Enuff Z'Nuff, Fear Factory, Flipp, and Kik Tracee. Fortier is also the filmmaker behind the rock documentary 'Attack of Life: The Bang Tango Movie' as well as the currently in production 'Thanks. And Sorry: The Chuck Mosley Movie'. Fortier will be making his acting debut as a lead in the upcoming horror comedy film Her Name Was Christa.

"Drew Fortier and Kik Tracee/Zen From Mars vocalist Stephen Shareaux will be recording a live acoustic album on Friday, August 24th, at Black Circle Brewing Co. in Indianapolis, IN. Physical copies of Dark, Depressing and Hilarious will be available at the show. Along with Fortier, Shareaux will be appearing at the Rock N Pod Expo the next day, Aug 25, as well."


Related Stories


Drew Fortier Releasing Autobiography 'Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious'

Stephen Shareaux and Drew Fortier Unplugging For Live Album

Flipp Recruit Drew Fortier As New Guitarist

More Drew Fortier News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Dave Grohl Talks New Film On Late Night TV

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

DevilDriver Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Brothers Osborne Announce New American Tour Dates

King Crimson Announce 4 Disc Meltdown In Mexico Release

2018 Johnny Ramone Tribute Details Announced

Obituary Announce U.S. Headline Dates Ahead Of Slayer Tour

Drew Fortier Releasing Autobiography 'Dark, Depressing, and Hilarious'

Singled Out: Hyro The Hero's Bullet

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million With No Filter Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.