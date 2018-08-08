Lady Gaga Announces Two Las Vegas Residency Shows

Lady Gaga is following in the tradition of her fellow pop stars by going Vegas. She announced that she will be launching two exclusive Las Vegas residency shows at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort.

We were sent the following details: Her Las Vegas residency will feature two unique shows in the intimate venue. Lady Gaga Enigma is a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other while Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano will feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Lady Gaga said, "I can't wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We're creating a show unlike anything I've done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

2018 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows

December 28; 30 - 31

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows

January 17; 19; 24; 26; 31

February 2

May 30

June 1; 6; 8; 12; 14

October 17; 19; 23; 25; 31

November 2; 6; 8

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO Shows

January 20

February 3

June 2; 9





