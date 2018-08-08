News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Another Day's Armor

08-08-2018
Another Day's Armor

Another Day's Armor released their new single "Death Investigating" last month and to celebrate we asked Ryan to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

What's up everyone! We are Another Day's Armor and we just released our new single "Death Investing" on July 6th. We wanted to write a dark but upbeat song that encapsulated what our previous two singles sounded like but also showcased our new sound since the replacement of our lead singer. We wanted it to come out and just punch you in the face, have that rock and roll attitude and make you want to bang your head along to the groove. The chorus melody is infectious. You hear it once and it's stuck in your head.

Lyrically, it's just about people who think they can take advantage of you and get over on you. Basically not letting that happen and the more and more they try they're only investing in their downfall.

So if you haven't yet check out our new single "Death Investing" on Spotify and iTunes and watch the music video on our YouTube channel.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the group right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Another Day's Armor

More Another Day's Armor News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash- Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show- Rolling Stones Bring In Almost $238 Million- more

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows- Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records- Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Release- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'

Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover

Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney For Box Set

Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

High On Fire Stream Lemmy Inspired Title Song To New Album

Alkaline Trio Stream New Song Is This Thing Cursed?

An Intimate Evening with Santana 2019 Residency Announced

Local H Announce Pack Up The Cats Anniversary Tour

The Joy Formidable Release 'The Wrong Side' Video

Lady Gaga Announces Two Las Vegas Residency Shows

Singled Out: Another Day's Armor

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Dave Grohl Talks New Film On Late Night TV

Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.