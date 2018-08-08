Singled Out: Another Day's Armor Another Day's Armor released their new single "Death Investigating" last month and to celebrate we asked Ryan to tell us about the track. Here is the story: What's up everyone! We are Another Day's Armor and we just released our new single "Death Investing" on July 6th. We wanted to write a dark but upbeat song that encapsulated what our previous two singles sounded like but also showcased our new sound since the replacement of our lead singer. We wanted it to come out and just punch you in the face, have that rock and roll attitude and make you want to bang your head along to the groove. The chorus melody is infectious. You hear it once and it's stuck in your head. Lyrically, it's just about people who think they can take advantage of you and get over on you. Basically not letting that happen and the more and more they try they're only investing in their downfall. So if you haven't yet check out our new single "Death Investing" on Spotify and iTunes and watch the music video on our YouTube channel. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the group right here!

