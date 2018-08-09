The Doors Share Rough Mix Of 'Hello, I Love You'

(hennemusic) The Doors are streaming a rough mix of their 1967 hit, "Hello, I Love You", as a preview to the September 14 release of an expanded 50th anniversary edition of their third album, "Waiting For The Sun."



"What a great opener, 'Hello, I love you, tell me your name,'" drummer John Densmore tells Rolling Stone. "Like, whoa, OK. That's aggressive. You're in love with me but you don't know my credentials? It's about an African-American girl [Jim Morrison] saw on the boardwalk in Venice. 'Do you hope to make her see you, fool?/Do you hope to pluck this dusky jewel?' Who puts words like that to rock & roll? Only Jim."



50 years after "Hello, I Love You" topped the US charts on August 3, 1968, Rhino Records released a new 7" version of the single with its b-side, "Love Street" on August 3, 2018. For this anniversary release and vinyl debut, Rhino used mono radio mixes of the songs that were given exclusively to radio stations for airplay in 1968.



The "Waiting For The Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" is a 2-CD/1-LP collection that features a new version of the album's original stereo mix on both CD and 180-gram vinyl LP, which has been newly remastered from the original master tapes by The Doors' longtime engineer/mixer Bruce Botnick. Read more and listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Doors Expanding Waiting For The Sun For 50th Anniversary

The Doors Preview Their Upcoming Big TV Interview

The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix Lead Classic Rock RSD Releases

The Doors Release Video Of Classic Live Performance

The Doors Release Live 'Light My Fire' Video

The Doors Release Video Of Classic Song Performance

The Doors Icons Have Intersection In Their Honor

The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released

The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary

More The Doors News

Share this article



