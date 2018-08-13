News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Deicide Stream New Song 'Seal The Tomb Below'

08-13-2018
Deicide

Deicide are streaming a new song called "Seal The Tomb Below". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Overtures Of Blasphemy," which is set to be released on September 14th.

Frontman Glen Benton had the following to say about the new album, "I originally thought that, the older I got, the more mellow I'd get. That's not the case.

"I would say I'm darker now than I ever was. What I've been through over the years has definitely darkened my heart and soul." He adds: "The lyrics also dig deep into my own personal darkness. It's what I am. Death metal is what I do." Listen to the new song here.


Related Stories


Deicide Stream New Song 'Seal The Tomb Below'

Deicide's Ralph Santolla Dead At 48

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Six Feet Under Recruit Deicide, Cannibal Corpse As New Guitarist

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Puzzled By Deicide Vocalist's Outburst 2016 In Review

More Deicide News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

Soulfly Stream New Song 'Evil Empowered'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

Alice In Chains Stream New Song 'Never Fade'

The Pineapple Thief Release 'Try As I Might' Video

Deicide Stream New Song 'Seal The Tomb Below'

Singled Out: Mad Max's Beat Of The Heart

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.