Deicide Stream New Song 'Seal The Tomb Below'

Deicide are streaming a new song called "Seal The Tomb Below". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Overtures Of Blasphemy," which is set to be released on September 14th.

Frontman Glen Benton had the following to say about the new album, "I originally thought that, the older I got, the more mellow I'd get. That's not the case.

"I would say I'm darker now than I ever was. What I've been through over the years has definitely darkened my heart and soul." He adds: "The lyrics also dig deep into my own personal darkness. It's what I am. Death metal is what I do." Listen to the new song here.





