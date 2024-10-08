Deicide Cancel This Week's Dates Due To Hurricane Milton

Florida death metal veterans Deicide have announced that they have been forced to cancel the remaining dates of their Banished By Sin North American Tour dates so they can return home in preparation of Hurricane Milton.
The band shared the following update last night (October 7th), "Due to the pending landfall of hurricane Milton on central Florida and the gulf coast, we will be leaving the tour after the performance today in Corpus Christi Texas and heading back to the state of Florida to protect our families and properties, we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your understanding, Houston, New Orleans and Pensacola will be canceled to allow us time to return to our families and homes."
The band was scheduled to perform tonight (October 8th) in Houston, tomorrow in New Orleans and Tampa, FL on Friday (October 11th) as the remaining dates of their current tour to promote their 13th studio album, "Banished By Sin".
