.

Deicide Cancel This Week's Dates Due To Hurricane Milton

10-08-2024
Deicide Cancel This Week's Dates Due To Hurricane Milton

Florida death metal veterans Deicide have announced that they have been forced to cancel the remaining dates of their Banished By Sin North American Tour dates so they can return home in preparation of Hurricane Milton.

The band shared the following update last night (October 7th), "Due to the pending landfall of hurricane Milton on central Florida and the gulf coast, we will be leaving the tour after the performance today in Corpus Christi Texas and heading back to the state of Florida to protect our families and properties, we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your understanding, Houston, New Orleans and Pensacola will be canceled to allow us time to return to our families and homes."

The band was scheduled to perform tonight (October 8th) in Houston, tomorrow in New Orleans and Tampa, FL on Friday (October 11th) as the remaining dates of their current tour to promote their 13th studio album, "Banished By Sin".

Related Stories
Deicide Cancel This Week's Dates Due To Hurricane Milton

News > Deicide

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more

Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour- Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief- Motley Crue Pizza Launched- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Latest News

The Eagles Launch Presale For Newly Added Sphere Las Vegas Shows

Deicide Cancel This Week's Dates Due To Hurricane Milton

Stick To Your Guns Announce 'Keep Planting Flowers' Record Release Show

Gibson Launches Joe Bonamassa 'Amos' 1958 Flying V Collector's Edition

Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV to Celebrate Julien's Christine McVie Auction

Planes Mistaken For Stars Stream New Song 'Arrow'

Less Than Jake Announce Uncharted EP With 'Sunny Side' Video

The Used's Bert McCracken Launching robbietheused Fall Tour