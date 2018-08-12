Singled Out: Mad Max's Beat Of The Heart Mad Max just released their brand new album "35" last week and to celebrate we asked band founder and guitarist Juergen to tell us about the song "Beat Of The Heart". Here is the story: To give you the inside story about the song your readers should know that with the new album we are kind of celebrating 35 years of Mad Max though it's not really an anniversary album. To describe our music to someone who'd never listened to us before lots of the latest reviews call us "iconic metal veterans" and our album "a masterpiece of celebration to the metal gods". That's pretty much nailing it. Our latest single and video "Beat of the heart" takes the listener back to the feeling of 1986 and our most known album and song "Night of passion". It's a very catchy chorus that sounds fresh but familiar. Our singer Michael Voss wrote the song and the lyrics and magically without planning the song bridges the gap between 1986 and 2018. The song celebrates life. Follow the beat of your heart and life can be wonderful. Live the life you want to live. And there is always a guardian angel beside you. There is a wonderful video to this song. We shot the video in Berlin and the main character (the angel) is played by famous German actor Vinzenz Kiefer. He already starred in the US blockbuster movie "Jason Bourne" with Mat Damon. With Mad Max we always had that dream to have a video that looks and feels like a real movie. And we are so grateful that for "Beat of the heart" we could make this dream come true. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Related Stories



Singled Out: Mad Max's Beat Of The Heart Chris Brown Goes Mad Max For 'Tempo' Video More Mad Max News Share this article

