News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Love Stallion's Slow Release

08-13-2018
Love Stallion

Denver glam rockers Love Stallion recently released their new album "Unforgettable Ride" and to celebrate we asked leader singer Aaron Hart to tell us about the opening track "Slow Release". Here is the story:

Slow Release was one of the very first songs we wrote for Love Stallion. My friend had extra tickets to a Muse concert in 2013 at Pepsi Center Denver, and the show, lights, and performance were absolutely incredible! I had brought some edibles, so after one of those, Rob and I starting getting in a very creative space. We started discussing what our absolute dream musical project would be. It was the same: big arena rock, like Muse, but throwback like Van Halen & Kiss.

Ideas started flying, and we started singing them into our phones. We wanted the full production: wardrobe, lights, smoke, crowd shouts, call & response, big walls of harmonies, and monstrous guitar riffs. We were going to world famous rock stars! Rob immediately came up "Slow Release", an obvious double entendre, an idea not just about finding love, but also that slow release into the weekend, letting go of the stress of the week, and firing up for a rock & roll party.

Rob came up with the basic chorus idea that night, and said he even had a riff to go with it. The same night, we were discussing the theme of the band: a big rock FM sound like in the 80s..."Big Rock Radio", and we even named the band after that song before we ultimately decided on "Love Stallion". So, both of these songs from that night are very much part of our identity as a band, and so very near and dear to us.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Love Stallion's Slow Release

More Love Stallion News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine

Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

The Dead Daisies Announce Winter Tour Including Unplugged Set

Jack White Announces Canadian Boarding House Reach Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour

Dead & Company Announce 2nd Annual Playing In The Sand

Monster Truck Release 'Thundertruck' Video

Glass Hammer Release Teaser For New Concept Album

Singled Out: Love Stallion's Slow Release

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel

I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.