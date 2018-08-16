News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Bourgeois Mystics' Jaan Pehechan Ho

08-16-2018
Bourgeois Mystics

Bourgeois Mystics recently released a video for their version of "Jaan Pehechan Ho" and to celebrate we asked Squiggly Finesse (keys/vox) to tell us all about it. Here is the story:

I first discovered the song "Jaan Pehechan Ho" while watching Ghost World in theatres. The film opens with the musical number from Gumnaam (the 60s Bollywood version of Agatha Christie's ...And Then There Were None). The spastic dancing, cheerful expressions, and overall absurd & campy vibe left a lasting impression on my subconscious, and when YouTube came on the scene, I found myself frequently re-watching it. At the band's inception, as we were discovering our musical identity, we decided to throw this in the mix as our first cover, and it helped steer our direction toward the party funk weirdo rockers we are today.

When we started arranging the song, we knew we wanted it to be high energy and wacky and that any cover we'd undertake, we'd give its own flare to. The first thing we did, was turn the heat WAY up on the tune; playing the starting tempo at a whopping 240bpm and ending it around 260bpm. Our poor horn section. After playing it there for a year or so, we decided to pull it back to a more manageable 220bpm (still a good deal faster than the original). Next, we figured out how to spice up the basic form with some zaniness. We skewed the post-choruses, on a turn pickling a jazz lick, or at the case of the end of the song, an unexpected metal breakdown.

When it came to producing the song, we'd honed in the arrangement (after 3 years of playing it live), and knew we wanted to go hard with the 60's surfer vibe, but with a modern production style. We wanted the drums to hit hard and the iconic horn line to prevail in the mix. We always try and sprinkle in some quirky flare in all our mixes (here Beach Boys-esque backing vocals, tucked in electric piano following the horn line, some spacey synth sounds, quirky guitar sound effects, and a well-timed 8-bit drop). We are incredibly lucky to have Tonto Luigi, who not only rocks our world with his epic guitar playing, but records and mixes all of our music in his studio.

The power of singing in a different language, means that I can let the music speak for itself. "Jaan Pehechan Ho" in Hindi roughly translates to, "we should get to know one another", and I think its fitting that this a lot of our fans favorite tune and what really drew them into our sound.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Bourgeois Mystics' Jaan Pehechan Ho

More Bourgeois Mystics News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed- Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour- Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel- I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

Tarja Turunen Releases 'Die Alive' Performance Video

Warbringer Announce Limited Edition Release

Lullwater Release Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Nonpoint Release 'Chaos and Earthquakes' Video

Singled Out: Bourgeois Mystics' Jaan Pehechan Ho

Journey's Steve Perry New Album Details Revealed

Lindsey Buckingham Announces Post Fleetwood Mac Tour

Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza Set For Release

Aerosmith To Rock Late Night TV

Thrice Streaming New Song 'Only Us'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.