Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Music legend Aretha Franklin died on Thursday, August 16th, at the age of 76. Fellow music icon Paul McCartney was among the first to pay tribute to Franklin who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The former Beatle shared the following tribute via social media: "Let's all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul"

Franklin's passing was revealed by her publicist Gwendolyn Quinn, who said in a statement, "It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aretha Louise Franklin, the Queen of Soul. She passed away on Thursday morning at her home in Detroit surrounded by family and loved ones.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."





Related Stories

Jennifer Hudson Is Handpicked By Aretha Franklin for Biopic

Aretha Franklin Slams Dionne Warwick Over Mistake

Nicki Minaj Breaks Aretha Franklin Chart Record

Aretha Franklin To Retire Later This Year

More Aretha Franklin News

Share this article



