News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer

08-19-2018
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a video trailer as a preview to the August 31 release of "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a new live package documenting the final date of his 2017 tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."

After an entire year spent on the road, the Paranormal Tour ended in Paris on December 7, 2017 at the world renowned Olympia; since its opening in 1888, the venue has witnessed changes in entertainment and pop culture for 130 years - from the can-can through Édith Piaf to Johnny Hallyday and the Beatles and...Alice Cooper.

"A Paranormal Evening" sees Cooper and his band deliver classic tracks and fan favorites from his lengthy career at the world-famous Olympia, including "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out", and "No More Mr. Nice Guy", among others.

The project will be available in multiple formats, including as a 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer

Alice Cooper Streams Classic Song Performance From Paranormal Package

Alice Cooper Reaches New Milestone With Lottery Ticket Honor

Alice Cooper Shares Classic Hit Song Performance

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist

Alice Cooper Streaming 'Holy Water'

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

More Alice Cooper News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage- Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital- Slash Streaming 'Mind Your Manners'- Eric Clapton Announces Christmas Album- more

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed ByDave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert

Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital

Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners'

Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle

Aerosmith Rock Classic Song On Late Night TV

The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of Classic Hit

Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer

Clutch Release Earth Rocker Festival Recap Video

Singled Out: Amber Architect's Spaceman

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.