Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer
08-19-2018
(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a video trailer as a preview to the August 31 release of "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a new live package documenting the final date of his 2017 tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."
