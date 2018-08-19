News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital

08-19-2018
Of Mice Men

Former Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile is currently at the Stanford University Hospital receiving treatment for a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak.

The singer was forced to leave the band in 2016 because of his battle with Marfan Syndrome and he revealed late last week that he is currently dealing with the new complications related to the disease.

He shared with fans: "Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak (have had multiple of them in the past) collecting in my head this time around. Pouches of the fluid are accumulating between my skull & skin leading to swelling in different areas each day. Discover, drain, patch, assessment, repeat. Where, what, why? Infection of said spinal fluid? Intro: intravenous wide spectrum antibiotics administered daily. Observe. More blood cultures, observe. Currently on day five of this, two hospitals, MRI's, CT scans, X-rays, EKG's, ultra sounds, blood work, etc.

"I'm at Stanford University Hospital with my specialists once again for further observation & testing. Was just here Friday for sleep/pain study but had to return when another hospital team couldn't help my unique case/situation. Another step. Another hurdle Marfan Syndrome throws in my way. Another day I get to kick it in the face & remind it that it doesn't own me, nor can it keep me down for good."


