Pinkish Black's Daron Beck Suffers Two Heart Attacks Pinkish Black's Daron Beck suffered two heart attacks this month and an a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help him raise funds to help him through recovery. The crowdfunding page explains, "On August 4th Daron suffered a major heart attack. On August 16th, he suffered yet another heart attack. Needless to say, while he is in recovery and not working/touring, he and his heart could use our support! "If you know Daron you know he'd be the last person to ask for help, but these are extraordinarily difficult circumstances, so I'd like to ask that we concentrate our support and take the enormity of any financial burden off Daron while he recovers." See the page here.

