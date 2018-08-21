Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'

Sick Of It All have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, which will entitled "Wake The Sleeping Dragon" on November 2nd.

The album was produced by Tue Madsen and the band had the following to say, "This is the first time we've ever had a producer involved from start to finish, including the song-writing process.

"His objective viewpoints helped settle a lot of little issues that could have easily become stumbling blocks, and the songs themselves ended up benefitting from them."





Related Stories

More Sick Of It News

Share this article



