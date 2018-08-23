News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Browning Stream New Song 'Carnage'

08-23-2018
The Browning

The Browning are streaming a brand new track called "Carnage". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album, which will be entitled "Geist" and will hit stores on October 26th.

The new single features Jake Hill and can be streamed here. Frontman Jonny McBee had this to say about the album, "Our new album Geist is by far our most dynamic sounding record.

"It has the heaviest, and softest music The Browning has ever written. 'Carnage' is tip of the hat to the classic sound we have but with a ton of intensity and a feature from Jake Hill. When I wrote this song, the only thing I had in mind was to make it as high energy and hyped as possible."

He added,, "My end goal for The Browning is to be industrial-electronic-rock-metal. For this new album, I knew there needed to be a massive change not just musically for listeners, but for myself. That change had to come from the vocals. I've been working on finding the right voice for three years that's powerful and melodic, but still extremely heavy and emotional. It was a long process, and I documented most of it live on my Twitch channel."


