Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's team are streaming a new fan-sourced video for the unreleased "Clubhouse Version" of the track, "You And Me", from the forthcoming box set, "An American Treasure."



Footage of the late rocker with The Heartbreakers is enhanced by fan-submitted images and clips following a recent request for fan participation in the project in an effort to make "a very special music video in honor of Tom Petty and his profound 40-year relationship with his fans."



Recorded in 2007, the Clubhouse edition of "You And Me" presents a streamlined version of the song, which originally appeared on Petty's 2002 release, "The Last DJ."



Due September 28, "An American Treasure" is a new 60-song box set featuring dozens of previously unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks from the Florida rocker, who passed away last October 2 at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.



The package was commissioned by Tom's daughter, Adria Petty, and his wife, Dana Petty, and curated by Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench and his studio collaborator, Ryan Ulyate. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Tom Petty Camp Calls On Fans To Help With New Video

Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Tom Petty Covered By Eddie Vedder At Oscars

Tom Petty Rocks Beatles Classic For George Harrison Tribute

Chris Stapleton And Emmylou Harris Tribute Tom Petty At Grammys

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Learns to Play Tom Petty

Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose

Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66 2017 In Review

More Tom Petty News

Share this article



