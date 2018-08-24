Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak Thunderhorse recently released their self-titled debut album and to celebrate we asked singer and guitarist Stephen Bishop to tell us about the song "Demons Speak". Here is the story: I'm going to tell y'all about our first "single" on our debut self-titled release. The song we chose to share is called "Demons Speak." We rolled this song out first with a break out video on YouTube as well as shared on our social media pages. Hopefully, some of you will pop over and take a look and follow the band if you like what you see and hear! We'd appreciate it!

I hate to come out with our first song as a political theme, but I feel we really have something to say. So, let's get down to the nitty gritty and talk about "Demons Speak!" It's no secret anywhere in the world that the USA is in a bit of political turmoil at the moment. We are committing political suicide right now and both sides of the fight are to blame. We have traditionally been very moderate, with really no difference in political ideologies, other than what to spend countess trillions of dollars on. The left likes to Tax and Spend, the Right like to Tax and Spend. It's been that way for a very long time. It's an ebb and flow that we are accustomed to. Lately, our country has been gravitating further and further away from the center and adopting more extreme ideologies. Communism and Fascism are popular talking points in any media format. We can't get away from it. Identity politics, "alt" movements, masked marauders and unhinged windbags have hijacked the media, the government, and even infiltrated our friendly neighborhood bars! We are immersed in sh*tty political rhetoric on a 24-hour a day news cycle that is bought and paid for by everything we are supposed to hate and stand against. I wrote Demons Speak as an A-Political - non-partisan - rally cry against everything that is going wrong in the USA and even globally today. Regardless of your political stance: left, right or in the middle; I beg you to stop and think. What happened to conversation and debate? What happened to critical thinking and acceptance? Why is it a one-way conversation with no chance of reconciliation or compromise? Do you think that maybe someone with ulterior motives are planting these seeds of discontent? If we allow ourselves to get duped, we are only to blame! I feel as if we may be on the cusp of a new civil war. Unfortunately, it's most likely founded on political lies and formulated to drive us apart. We need to be better than that. I hope y'all like the song and give the message a sincere listen. I don't get emotional over politics, but I do get emotional over seeing my friends, family and loved ones being torn apart over something that really is designed to have very little impact in our lives. Take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Stop fighting and start talking. Understand that we are a melting pot of ideas and all have different priorities. That doesn't make one side worse than the other; it simply makes them different. We need all political perspectives to make our countries strong, profitable, and for a lack of better terms, great. Thanks for taking a look and listen! Cheers from Texas!

Demons Speak False flags are waving,

For the coming attack.

You scream resist,

But you're just part of the pack.

What do you stand for,

When you'll fall for anything.

Their lies become the truth,

When you listen to the Demons Speak! Separated by policy,

Do you think that they give a sh*t?

We're all just puppets,

Controlled by the hypocrites.

The outer fringes,

The lost and forgotten weak.

Don't know any better,

So they listen to the Demons Speak! Help Me! Save My Soul! We will have no future,

If we erase the past.

A systematic dumbing down,

They sit upon the hill and laugh.

The serpents have the power,

The weak riot in the streets.

Stop falling for their bullsh*t!

Stop listening to the Demons Speak! Help Me! Save My Soul! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Related Stories



Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak More Thunder Horse News Share this article

